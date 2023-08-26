Whose fault is it anyway? — Dolores Woodruff

NORFOLK — Since our president, Joe Biden, has gotten rid of Donald Trump, he’s forgotten all about “Build Back Better.” Have you been to the gas station lately or bought groceries?

Of course, it’s not our president’s fault, it’s Putin’s or the Republicans. President Joe is not responsible for any of this. (Then why is he president?)

And Medicare for all, as lovely as it sounds, is a crock. It would be Medicare for all and quality for none.

But don’t count this idea dead. Russia, China and one of our political parties is mulling over it. We should just be ready.

We need to restore America to its former greatness. One of our presidents said America was never great, but I think our founding fathers would disagree.

DOLORES WOODRUFF

