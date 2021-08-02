STANTON — My wife and I just returned from a weekend at Overland Park, Kansas, where we stayed in a hotel on a Friday and Saturday. Upon our return from Saturday’s activities, we discovered our beds were unmade, and the trash had not been dumped so we figured nothing at all had been cleaned. Upon my asking a hotel official if we could get our rooms cleaned, she said she wasn’t the person to ask and didn’t offer as to who I should ask.
Then COVID was mentioned as the reason. After thinking about that, I said to my wife, “I smell Biden.” Like many other Americans, I am not stupid. Potential hotel custodians and anyone else for that matter can make more money sitting at home, drawing Biden’s unemployment benefits than working on the job.
What we have here, thanks to Joe and his fellow big taxing and spending Democrats, is a total lack of incentive to work.
TERRY SPENCE