Editor’s note: It has never been a
practice at the Norfolk Daily News to print anonymous letters to the editor. Letters are edited for grammar and punctuation, as well as to meet word-count limit.
* * *
O’NEILL — Anyone familiar with the newspaper business knows most are struggling. This was self-evident recently when the Norfolk Daily News went on a blitz of articles pointing out the importance of the newspaper. I have no qualms about that as I value the papers. However, with that said, the papers for the most part have brought this upon themselves.
Case in point, the extremely low number of letters to the editor in the Norfolk paper. There should be three to four times the current number each day. I attribute this largely to the absence of the “anonymous” practice of past days.
Now, employers do not want their name in the paper for fear of upsetting a potential customer. Likewise, employees do not want their name associated with a letter their employer may wish to terminate them over. Having sent letters previously, the unnecessary delay in printing the letter is an irritant as is the unnecessary editing the folks at the paper seem to think is their job.
I am wondering why the “canned” questions to the new teachers? Most readers want to know how they feel about teachers encouraging or keeping secret — transgender topics, CRT and other so called “woke” concerns.
Regarding schools, the “Under 20” column is a good one; however, perhaps the Daily News should toy with the idea of having opposing viewpoints.
A man from Fort Worth, Texas, was recently critical of the Daily News. I take offense at his suggestion that the Daily News omits the fact they lean conservatively. Nothing wrong with that if they treat the overall news fairly. The only unfair coverage I have objected to with the paper is the coverage of the Nebraska girls volleyball team.
I’ve written more than one letter asking why they did this, and the paper would correct this eventually — for a short time. They had favorable coverage of the girls playing in Memorial Stadium, but heck, if they had not, most of Norfolk, etc., would have been on their back.
Lastly, if the Norfolk Daily News is paying to publish syndicated columnists Micek, Polman and Crisp — all that is accomplished is alienation of the readers due to these extremely hard-core leftists! Enough of this for now — in closing; on a scale of 0 to 5, I would only give the Norfolk Daily News a 3.
FRED SNOWARDT