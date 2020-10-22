HARTINGTON — The first duty of government is the protection of its citizens from all enemies, both foreign and domestic. Inconceivably, some in our government have become the enemy of the people.

In their arrogance and lust for power, their disdain and contempt for the American people and this country’s founding principles, they have perpetrated a political coup and take-down of a duly elected president. But for President Trump’s declassification and release of documents from an ongoing investigation, we would never have known the extent of the corruption that exists within some of our government agencies and political parties that seek to undermine our institutions.

Who are the perpetrators of this evil? Democrat leaders of the previous administration, some in the FBI, CIA, the Justice Department and many in the bureaucracy. These people were aided and abetted by the different media propagandists who pushed the lies. What a disgrace the media has become. They are complicit in this deceit of the American people.

Our president did not deserve this treachery! We, the American citizen, did not deserve this treachery! The majority of us just want to live our lives in the freedom that our forefathers fought for. How many of us really understand what they suffered for the establishment of our freedoms? Many of them never even lived to experience the freedom they fought for. Justice demands an accounting. Shame on us if we lose our freedoms.

George Washington, in the year 1788 said, “By folly and improper conduct, proceeding from a variety of causes, we may now and then get bewildered; but I hope and trust that there is good sense and virtue enough left to recover the right path before we shall be entirely lost.” Please stand up for a righteousness! Do it for freedom!

KAREN HOCHSTEIN

