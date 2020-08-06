Who divided America? — Norma Knapp

NORFOLK — This past Sunday I attended my grandson’s confirmation service in a neighboring church. The first words of the pastor’s sermon was, “The world is in a dangerous place.”
Since January we have seen very troubling times in America. We are fighting to keep our freedoms. The radical left Democrats are trying to take our freedoms away and replacing it with socialism and a communistic dictatorship.
I never will forget former President Obama’s inauguration speech when he said, “I am going to transform America.” I wondered at the time, what does that mean? It didn’t take long to find out. He was the one to make everything about racism, which led to a divided America.
The Black Lives Matter movement was organized by a communist woman during Obama’s presidency. That’s when we started to see the division of America.
The radical left has been trying to remove President Trump from office for almost four years.
In January of this year the impeachment process failed. Shortly after the world was inundated with the deadly virus that was concocted in a Chinese lab. I do not think for a minute this was a coincidence. I think this was a conspiracy between China, the Obamas, Clintons, Bidens and Al Gore, the climate change fanatic. A reliable source tells me (and not Fox News) that all the ones named above are in bed with communist China. When better then in an election year to destroy America’s booming economy and low unemployment numbers?
In May the tragic killing of George Floyd (a Minneapolis Black man) by a White police officer, added more fuel to the fire for the radical left. The Black Lives Matter movement had a reason to start protesting. They were joined by terrorist groups that created chaos in larger cities across our nation.
America has bigger problems than what the Washington Republicans are going to solve.
I am reminded of a Scripture passage — Call upon Me in the day of trouble, I will deliver thee and thou shalt glorify Me. Psalm 50:15. We must pray to our Almighty God with whom all things are possible, that for Jesus’ sake our loving God will forgive our sins. Only then can we expect Divine intervention in these troubling times. I pray that good would rule over evil. And for Jesus’ sake God would answer our prayers, also pray that President Trump will be elected to a second term.
NORMA KNAPP