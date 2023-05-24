STANTON — Recently, there was a man named Jordan Neeley, a mentally ill, homeless person who had been arrested 42 times in New York City. This man was threatening the lives of passengers on the subway, saying he was going to kill them and was trying to shove them onto the tracks.
It just so happens that there was a retired Marine present who put Neeley, a Black male, in a restraining hold to save lives, but Neeley died during the restraint. Now the radicals have demanded that the Marine, Daniel Penny, a White male, be charged with murder.
On May 12, Penny turned himself in and was charged with manslaughter, a crime for which he could receive 13 years in prison — if convicted. I submit if Penny was Black and Neeley was White, Penny would be a hero.
This case begs the question, what was Neeley doing on the street? Are people simply to stand idly by and watch others be murdered? Alvin Bragg’s office is in charge of this case. Bragg needs to think this scenario over and take into consideration what the Good Samaritan, Penny, was doing. Do your job for once, Alvin!
TERRY SPENCE