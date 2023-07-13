NORFOLK — Shortly after I sent my last letter to the editor, I read where Johnson Park would be closing the week of July 4, for the removal of the play equipment, and picnic table pads and basketball court! It would be closed until 2024! Also, trees are slated to be removed/moved, even though they had been planted just a few years ago! What a waste of time and money!
Another waste is the removal of the concrete pads that were laid for the picnic tables, not too long ago, and the placement of new pads! Why in the world take out something that is good, to replace it at MORE expense, in a different spot?
I may be one of the few critics of the changes to this park, but it sickens me! I do not see how taking out the majority of the “green space” and putting in a number of sidewalks, etc. is going to make this park more “inviting!”
Driving home today (a holiday weekend), I saw ONE person sitting at a table and that was it! A lovely park, with a HUGE play area, for plenty of running, and NOBODY was there! But, I guess the city thinks when there are people coming, in droves, to go kayaking, there will be people in the park!
If they aren’t using it now, to its potential, why is there a need to go to a huge expense to revamp it? Will they bring back the barbecue grills for people to use? They aren’t bringing back the backstop BUT will have a new “sports court” for basketball and ice skating! Will the park be packed in the winter?
The other thing that comes to my mind (AND others!) is where did the money all of a sudden come from to redo the park, when it had JUST been announced that plans were on hold, because of THE LACK OF FUNDS needed for the bid on the demolition?
There must be a genie is someone’s bottle!
PAULA PENNINGTON