Where does Kate Bolz stand? — Taylor Hickey

LINCOLN — Sen. Kate Bolz is challenging Congressman Fortenberry for his position in Congress, but, as a new candidate, she has not given any indication where she stands on major issues.

Voters deserve a bold, opinionated candidate whose voice won’t get lost in the crowded swamp of politics.

Bolz’s website lacks policy and clarity. Bolz says that she’ll, “make preschool available to more kids” and improve “childcare quality and affordability,” but offers no explanation how. Anyone can identify a problem, but few can develop the strategies needed to attack them. Bolz also doesn’t talk about protecting the most vulnerable members of society, innocent babies in the womb. A government that preys on and profits off of its weakest members is not fit to govern.

If Bolz wants to say we need a “fresh voice,” she should tell us what that voice plans to say, defend, and support. Our Founding Fathers knew they were creating history. They spoke up about their beliefs, knew what they were fighting for, and battled for it.

Although the battle may look different now, the foundation is the same. You need a fire in your heart and a platform to stand on.

TAYLOR HICKEY

