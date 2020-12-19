Where does being offended end? — Robert Coble

TILDEN — In reading your article regarding re-naming school mascots in the interest of being socially correct, I find it interesting that many of these schools were named because of some historical event or ethnicity that existed at a certain time in those communities. So as not to further insult the so-called snowflake community that insist these names are insensitive, I suggest we should also re-name several cities and towns in our state as they may contain indigenous words that could cause anxiety.
These include: Arapahoe, Nemaha, Ogallala, Omaha, Ponca, Pawnee City, Red Cloud, Santee, Seneca, South Sioux City, Tecumseh, Tekamah and Winnebago — just to name a few.
Surely some one has suffered great emotional distress because these towns are named after a Native American entity. In fact, why not research any name that signifies any reference of historical notoriety and change those also in the interest of making our state more socially neutral?
I do apologize for being sarcastic, but enough is enough. What is happening to our history is deplorable?
ROBERT COBLE