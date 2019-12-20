ORCHARD — My question for your readers is this, How are home schooled children tested?

Does the county or state ever look at the curriculum of the subjects being taught at home schools ? Do they look at lesson plans, do lesson plans even exist?

Does not the state owe the children of this state the assurance that they are being given a education that will allow them to become self-sufficient when they enter the work force? That they will not become a burden on society and are able to earn a living and provide for their family as needed?

How can we be assured that this is taking place if the children are not tested at the end of the year and prior to entering into high school. That they are tested when they complete high school prior to entering into society. This testing should also be audited by the state.

I am aware of the court findings in the past allowing the Amish to home school their children, but I feel the state still needs to monitor home schooling no matter if it is a mother at home or a religious organization.

It is time for the state to take a look at this area of education and assure it is being addressed as needed and to pass any needed laws to accomplish this.

 

