NORFOLK — Interesting to watch national news programming these days. To call themselves “journalists” is insulting to those who came before them who actually were.
To witness someone who believes their job is to argue with and belittle those they interview is embarrassing, eg. George Stephanopoulos. Shouldn’t their job be to ask the tough questions, then bring in an opposing view and then let their audience decide for themselves?
That’s not what we see every day on nearly every major network. No surprise more and more of us are choosing to tune out.
MARK L. JOHNSON