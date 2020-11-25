WISNER — Concerning the recent election outcome it seems to me it was good for the takers like me but not so good for the givers.

Abraham Lincoln made this statement — you cannot help the poor by destroying the rich. You cannot lift the wage earner by pulling down the wage payer.

You cannot strengthen the weak by weakening the strong. You cannot build character and courage by taking away a person’s initiative and independence.

I’m 90 years old; it won’t make much difference for me but what kind of country are we leaving to our grandchildren? We are leaving them a $30-plus trillion debt and growing every day.

However, we Christians have a wonderful future. Now we look forward with confidence to our heavenly bodies realizing that every moment we spend in these earthly bodies is time spent away from our eternal home in heaven with Jesus.

ALBERT ERB

