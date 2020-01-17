Is it a military exercise? Exploring for gas and oil? Practice for an air show? A test of a delivery system? An alien invasion?

Whatever it is, it is time for an explanation for the mysterious drones that have been flying about in western and Central Nebraska and in Colorado.

The speculation has been fun, but it’s time for an answer.

The drones are more than just a mystery. They have disturbed and disrupted everyday life for dozens of people.

Having an aircraft hover over a property is an invasion of privacy. Having dozens flying in a grid pattern over you is alarming.

It really shouldn’t be that hard to figure out who is flying the drones, but government agencies seem helpless and clueless, which just feeds wild speculation.

Nebraskans and Coloradoans have handled it well. No one has tried shooting at the drones, heeding law enforcement warnings. People have reported the sightings.

However, it is only a matter of time until patience wears thin and someone fires a shot at one. That would be tragic and dangerous as other people would be put at risk.

Drones serve a legitimate purpose. In the journalistic world, they can give impressive photographs and views of flooding and storm damage. Farmers can use them to check on livestock and crops. And they can be a recreational item when people fly them as a hobby, which could explain sightings of a single drone.

However, it’s important that all federal regulations be followed. A drone could cause a serious accident if it hits a plane or is flown near an airport.

Whoever is responsible for the drones, they should realize that they are being intrusive. People just want to know who is flying them, where they are from and what they are doing.

Property owners — and law enforcement — deserve those answers.

There is a case to be made for secrecy when it comes to military research or business initiatives. However, when you’re flying over homes and private property, that case for secrecy is shattered.

People should know why something is hovering over their house or flying in a grid pattern on their property.

The drone sightings have been an entertaining diversion, but it’s time for the secrecy to end.

Grand Island Independent

Tags

In other news

Need bottle recycling — Don Lallier

ORCHARD — When I was a young man living on the East Coast during World War II, I can remember taking a wagon load of bottles in my little red wagon to the local store and getting 5 cents or 25 cents for bottles.

Against bill — Jennifer James

LINCOLN — I am a person with a disability and I am worried about LB147, “The Restraint Bill.” This bill could lead to the use of physical restraint on people like me. I am regularly left out, forced to struggle to meet my basic needs, treated poorly and face many other difficult situations. …

Appreciates letter — Sam Sukup

VERDIGRE — That was a great letter to the editor from LaNell Kumm (Jan. 8, 2020), ‘Country Of Origin Labeling’ is worthy topic. As a consumer, we feel it’s good to know where our meat supply comes from.

King David’s throne — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — God said He would preserve David’s throne forever (Genesis 49:22). The Father will give King David’s throne to His Son, Jesus Christ, who will sit on that throne, and will save all people who want to be saved and are willing to submit to His rule!

Work supported — Bev Henkel

NORFOLK — Thank you to Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for his work on HR3104 Partnership for Peace Act 2019-2020. This bill attempts to address an appropriate response to the human rights of the Palestinians. It is important for me that the human rights of all people be a priority for Congress. The P…

Pajamas and thanks — Kristi Scheer and Sandy Watson

NORFOLK — The Salvation Army this Christmas season, along with its usual “Toy, Food and Clothing Drive,” again collected pajamas for its program: “Warmth, Peace and Pajamas.” The goal was to put a warm pair of new pajamas on needy children in Norfolk who may otherwise go to bed cold.