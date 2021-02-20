What’s next for space program? — Beverly Kemper

ST. EDWARD — With the new Biden administration already slashing several of the development policies initiated by the Trump administration, such as the Keystone XL Pipeline, on his first day in office, and Biden promoting the anti-growth, de-industrialization insanity of the Green New Deal, by committing the U.S. to rejoining the Paris carbon limitation treaty, the question remains regarding what will happen to Trump’s Artemis space exploration initiative?

The Artemis Moon-Mars exploration program, which has set a deadline for bringing astronauts back to the moony by 2024, is the most important science driver since John F. Kennedy’s declared intention, in a 1961 joint session of Congress, that “This nation should commit itself to achieving the goal before the decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to Earth.”

Enormous science projects invigorate the economy by creating new technologies and new scientific discoveries. But more importantly, they invigorate the culture as a whole, by challenging and inspiring our youth to participate in these scientific and technological developments, an effect that was dramatically evident during the Kennedy administration.

We have recently witnessed the results of just such a crash scientific effort, with the development of COVID-19 vaccines just 12 months after the target part of the virus, the spike protein, was identified and characterized. This crash effort, spearheaded by support from the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, involved tens of thousands of researchers and lab technicians around the world and tens of billions of dollars of investment.

The result is not just a vaccine, but the development of techniques that can be rapidly applied for producing vaccines against infectious disease, as well as for treatments of a huge variety of other diseases that involved abnormal proteins or abnormal genes.

Since most of the major causes of death in the U.S. have at least a partial inheritable pattern, such as cancer, heart disease and stroke, the techniques of a protein and gene therapies have the potential to radically improve treatments and prevention for these chronic diseases.

This scientific crash program must be defended from the anti-science mob, since the issues of treatment and prevention of major diseases are fundamental to the needs of the population.

BEVERLY KEMPER

