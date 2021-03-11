What is happening? — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — President Donald Trump’s motto was Make America Great Again. The administration that is in there now has a motto of Cripple And Wound America. It is playing right into the leaders of the Communist China and the Globalists.

One of China’s main goals is to cripple the U.S. economy, which they don’t have to do anymore. The government’s policies are crippling enough.

Right out of the chute, Biden had us stop all drilling on U.S. property. Nearly all of New Mexico’s drilling capabilities are on U.S. land. So that edict alone is laying off 50,000 oil field employees. A lot of New Mexico Oil revenue comes from these fields.

Add in 1,000 people on the Keystone XL pipeline, plus 10,000 support people and supply people. It is a pretty good chance the Alberta oil field now will be rerouted to the West Coast and loaded on ships to China to be refined.

The President Biden debacle will, it is estimated, kill 80% of the fossil fuels in the U.S., while throwing trillions of dollars at green energy that is as of now, 5% of our supply.

One of the geniuses that Biden has put in charge is John Kerry, who stated all of the coal workers, and oil and natural gas workers can build solar panels. Right now, China manufactures 60% of the world’s solar panels.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor estimates that by 2028, 10,400 wind turbine and solar panel installing jobs will be created in total. The Bureau of Labor also estimated 50,000 coal workers will be out of work. The average wage of a coal miner is $59,000. All the new jobs are lower paying than of the fossil fuel jobs.

These people in Washington, D.C., are oblivious of what makes a country prosper, or they don’t think they have to worry about it being destroyed externally because we are going to destroy it internally.

God Bless America.

ROLLIN L. TUTTLE

