HOUSTON — Do you ever get the feeling we are surrounded by fire, yet can’t even smell the smoke, much less feel the heat? What should be occurring at the farthest fringes of a moral society has found its way front and center. Most folks look around in disbelief as once polite society descends into moral chaos. What was once up is now down. What was once right is now wrong.
Take for example the trans “rights” phenom that has suddenly grown with the speed of an unchecked virus. Witness state legislatures attempting to curb the insanity by prohibiting mutilating surgery and drug “therapy” on emotionally disturbed children. No longer can we rely on the common sense of medical professionals because an increasing number of doctors apparently no longer have any.
Witness the shutting down of any voice that one may not agree with. This is the new norm on most college campuses with few exceptions. Through lack of leadership by college chancellors and presidents, tacit approval has been given to a tiny minority of malcontents to run the show. The result is serious erosion of academic freedom, and freedoms in general. We have allowed the lunatics to run the asylum.
Much of mainstream media now delight in chaos and promotion of hatred and division as if news is, well, “old news.” Apparently ‘tis better (financially) to create news than to report it factually without bias.
Corporate wokeness has metastasized to the point of absolute idiocy. Anheuser-Busch is a casualty of its own wokeness. But will it (the corporation) have learned anything? Doubtful.
Serious talks of “reparations” are taking place in some extremely liberal parts of our country with neither the foggiest idea of consequences nor even the haziest understanding of human history as regards to slavery, including such unmentionable facts as there have been a great many Black slave owners. Do their descendants both pay for and receive “reparations?” Insanity reigns.
Public schools have (finally) come under greater scrutiny as parents are waking up to the realization that what goes on in the classroom and what is stocked on the school library shelves are not something they want their children exposed to. Many public-school systems have turned into little more than propaganda machines — not unlike what goes on in schools in places like North Korea and China. And when parents have had enough and speak out against such practices, people like Biden call them “terrorists” and sic the DOJ on them to silence and punish.
The average American (and I believe there are plenty of us) long for sanity and seek out leaders not afraid to speak out and take on the new left and stand up to tyranny. And make no mistake, America is very much headed (if not already there) tyranny. This is progress?
RANDY ROTHCHILD