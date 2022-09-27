NORFOLK — President Biden says we have 0% inflation. At the same time I read in the paper that inflation is 8.3%. Vice President Kamala Harris says our Southern border is secure. If it is secure, how come we have hundreds of illegal aliens crossing into the U.S. every day?
I have to wonder what planet the president and vice president are on. The “DEEP STATE” consists of the Obamas, Clintons, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and George Soros — their money man. Barack Obama is probably their leader since he wanted to transform America during his presidency.
The election of Donald Trump in 2016 as president foiled Obama’s and Hillary’s plans to destroy the America most of us love. Now Biden calls the “MAGA Republicans” terrorists, racists and out to destroy our democracy. The closer we get to the mid-terms, the more vicious the radical Democrats will become. Thank God for whistle blowers! I just heard the news that the top FBI agents instigated the Jan. 6, 2020, insurrection. Isn’t it strange when Trump asked Nancy Pelosi and the mayor of Washington, D.C., for extra security and he didn’t get it because they knew it was a set-up? I heard on the news that China owns land in America. Who on God’s green earth would sell American land to communist China?
Our government isn’t just a swamp, it’s corrupt.
We can pray to our Almighty God for help in the sin sick world we live in.
NORMA KNAPP