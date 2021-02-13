What do others think? — Norma Fry

EWING — As a faithful reader of the editorial page, I was pleased to see the comments from three letter writers. They defended columnist Lee Hulm’s views in his recent columns.
How right they are. The freedom of speech is at the very heart of our cherished American independence.
In regards to an announcement on TV recently, the newly appointed Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III advocates exploration of rank in the military to determine elements of “extremism.”
What does this mean? Did they vote for former President Trump? What is their leaning politically? What do other readers think of this announcement?
