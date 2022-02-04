What are the lies? — Randy Rothchild

HOUSTON, Texas — A recent letter writer questions why the Norfolk Daily News editors “allow publication of blatant lies” (Jan. 31 Opinion). Presumably, I am not alone when I wonder “what lies does he refer to?” My curiosity has been piqued. It reminds me of the students who venture out of their safe spaces just long enough to shout down a guest speaker for saying something that runs counter to their opinion before they withdraw back to their safe places.
Saying or writing something someone doesn’t agree with does not necessarily make a person a liar. Perhaps if an accusation of lying is made, the submitted could humor us with some blatant evidence in support of his/her claim.
RANDY ROTHCHILD