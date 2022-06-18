What are the intentions? — Norma Knapp

NORFOLK — How naive does the radical left think the American people are? The high prices for gas and inflation are just a smoke screen for their radical agenda.
While people are focused on inflation and high gas prices, they will quietly push their Green New Deal through and force the people to buy electric cars or go broke paying for gas at the pump. We know they don’t intend to drill for oil so our gas engine cars will be worthless. It will be interesting to see how this plays out. They can talk all they want about climate change destroying the earth, but our Almighty God is in charge and this earth will not be destroyed a day sooner then God has planned.
What about the leak in the U.S. Supreme Court in Roe v Wade being over-turned? If this is true there will be riots across our nation which will give the radical left a reason to pack the Supreme Court in their favor. There has never been a leak in the High Court’s history. WHY NOW?
Biden is president in name only. We all know he does not have the mental capability to be president of the United States, but I suspect there is someone else in the driver’s seat. Biden appears to be clueless to what’s going on at our Southern border. In fact, I don’t think he even knows it exists. Shame on you Jill for letting them take advantage of your husband like this.
May God guide us in the mid-term election so we can take back our country.
NORMA KNAP