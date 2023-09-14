What are Republicans thinking? — Randy Jackson

NORFOLK — Can somebody please tell me what in the (heck) happened to the Republican Party? We have had some of the most honest and sincere men who were our presidents and representatives — Lincoln, Roosevelt, Eisenhower, Reagan and Bush. Now we have had the worst person in history as president. Who thinks it is all right to walk up to a lady and put his hand under her dress and brag about it in an interview? Who considers building his wall more important than helping the farmers who lost all of their land in the big flood a few years ago?
We had senators and representatives who worked with others in congress to benefit the country and the American people. Now we have a leader in the senate who can’t make up his mind what to do about the idiot who is on trial for basically treason, but thinks he has done nothing wrong because he was a president and thinks he still won reelection but didn’t.
RANDY JACKSON