NORFOLK — Well, people really need to start paying attention to what the “stakeholders” (people with money, essentially) have planned for Johnson Park!

First, the stakeholders do NOT live in the area, and they have never gone around and questioned anyone about THEIR plans and if there would be any issues! Their plan is actually to take away the “green” area and put in sidewalks throughout the ENTIRE park! Why call it a park? And, why call it Johnson Park? Other changes are suggested, too, that in my opinion are not necessary.

The biggest faux pas by the city now, is that although they planted beautiful trees on Prospect Avenue and Oak Street, the plan for the parking means THEY WILL HAVE TO BE MOVED (price permitting) or cut them down!

According to Steve Rames, the city engineer, they are allowing 20 feet from the curb inward for their parking plan, and so in other words, everything on Oak Street will be removed, because the trees measure just 12.5 to 13 feet from the curb! The climbing wall would be right on the edge of the parking spots, but this will include the bench and a tree I had planted in the memory of a neighbor! I have not measured the trees on Prospect Avenue, but they look too close, too!

“Stakeholders” do what you want to with the dirty river, BUT leave Johnson Park alone!

PAULA PENNINGTON

Tags

In other news

Seeking answers — Heath Henery

NORFOLK — As I drove back into Norfolk from Omaha the other night around 11 p.m. on Highway 275, I again was assaulted by extremely bright lights facing straight south into traffic from the old rest area east of town. We are not talking just about high beams from the normal lights of a car b…

A chance to serve — The Rev. Caleb Lind

NORFOLK — On Sept. 11, dozens of volunteers from across Norfolk and surrounding communities will engage in a project to give of themselves: their time, their talents and their service. The targets?

Midge Hedrick — Don’t dump ducks

NORFOLK — Before you buy some cute little ducks for your pond or for a summer pet project for your kids, think twice about what you’ll do with them for the winter.

No to gambling — Paul Leckband

NORFOLK — Norfolk does not need a horse track and casino. Despite promises of economic windfalls, due to horse racing & casino gambling, there is a huge social cost associated with gambling. I have heard first hand from those whose lives and the lives of their family were ruined because …

Who will work? — Terry Spence

STANTON — My wife and I just returned from a weekend at Overland Park, Kansas, where we stayed in a hotel on a Friday and Saturday. Upon our return from Saturday’s activities, we discovered our beds were unmade, and the trash had not been dumped so we figured nothing at all had been cleaned.…

Caring sheriff — Adam Staib

STANTON  Back in February, I was met with the extreme cold weather like everyone else in Stanton and a sixth sense told me to go to the Uptown at about 9:20 p.m. one night and check on it. Upon arriving at our restaurant, I was horrified to find a water leak in the back room near our freezers.