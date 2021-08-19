NORFOLK — Well, people really need to start paying attention to what the “stakeholders” (people with money, essentially) have planned for Johnson Park!
First, the stakeholders do NOT live in the area, and they have never gone around and questioned anyone about THEIR plans and if there would be any issues! Their plan is actually to take away the “green” area and put in sidewalks throughout the ENTIRE park! Why call it a park? And, why call it Johnson Park? Other changes are suggested, too, that in my opinion are not necessary.
The biggest faux pas by the city now, is that although they planted beautiful trees on Prospect Avenue and Oak Street, the plan for the parking means THEY WILL HAVE TO BE MOVED (price permitting) or cut them down!
According to Steve Rames, the city engineer, they are allowing 20 feet from the curb inward for their parking plan, and so in other words, everything on Oak Street will be removed, because the trees measure just 12.5 to 13 feet from the curb! The climbing wall would be right on the edge of the parking spots, but this will include the bench and a tree I had planted in the memory of a neighbor! I have not measured the trees on Prospect Avenue, but they look too close, too!
“Stakeholders” do what you want to with the dirty river, BUT leave Johnson Park alone!
PAULA PENNINGTON