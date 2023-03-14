What about the good? — David Forman

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In its recent piece “The continued rise in casino profits should not be going unnoticed,” the Daily News’ editorial board distorts Americans’ relationship with legal gaming and, ironically, allows its benefits to go unnoticed.
American Gaming Association data show that two-thirds of Americans say gaming has a positive impact on the U.S. economy and a similar number say the industry is a source of high-quality jobs. And they’re right. The legal gaming industry supports 1.8 million jobs and generates $41 billion in annual tax revenue for states.
Here in Nebraska, since opening in the second half of 2022, the Lincoln and Grand Island casinos have already contributed $3 million in state tax revenue. This tax revenue puts money directly back into the pockets of Nebraskans through the Nebraska Property Tax Relief Fund while also providing important funding for problem gambling services.
The editorial board also claims that “about 10% of gamblers will suffer problems.” The truth is multiple studies conducted over several years show at least 97% of Americans enjoy gambling responsibly or don’t gamble at all.
And for those who need help, the gaming industry contributes hundreds of millions of dollars each year to fund support programs.
The legal gaming industry is an engine for economic growth, job creation and state and local tax revenue. Nebraskans have overwhelmingly embraced it — and will continue to reap the benefits the industry provides for years to come.
DAVID FORMAN