STANTON — Did you hear of the latest radical idea of the Democratic Party? In their zeal to stop global warming, it seems they are looking into how to block the earth from sunlight.
Even though I am not farming now, I still live on a farm and learned enough from high school and college biology as well as my days as a farmer, to know that plants grow to the sunlight. If the earth is being blocked from the sun, how are plants supposed to grow? Moreover, if plants don’t grow, how are farmers supposed to continue feeding the world?
Honestly, the leaders of the Democratic Party never think about the consequences of their actions. The object is to feed the world, not starve it. We deserve better leadership and more critical thinkers! MAGA!
TERRY SPENCE