NORFOLK — What should be the biggest concern of all the voters of Nebraska is the quality and quantity of our water. We are poisoning our water with all the chemicals that we are applying on our soils that are causing major health issues. We are also using too much water, significantly reducing our aquifer.

After serving 16 years on the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources Board of Directors and working on these concerns, I met a young lady who also shares these values. I urge you to vote for Melissa Temple of Norfolk, who is concerned about what is happening to our resources. We need to listen to our youth and encourage them to do what is right for all of the citizens of this great state.

Remember, the water of this state belongs to the people, and we all need to protect this precious commodity.

ROBERT HUNTLEY

Past NRD board member

