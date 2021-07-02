Waste of tax money — Betty Palmer

SPRINGVIEW — Concerning the story in the Daily News on June 28 about the urban-rural gap in vaccinations: First I really hope Nebraska taxpayers will not have to pay for the ridiculous pro billboards about getting the COVID-19 shot.
There are really at least three reasons rural people are not getting this shot. One, when we first starting hearing about the virus, we were told the survival rate was over 90%, and that hasn’t changed. Two, it is an established fact there were and still are effective medicines to cure the virus.
Three, this is NOT actually a vaccine. That has been verified even by the CDC. The shots are experimental. Also to be considered are the numerous cases of people having adverse affects, even death in some cases after getting the shot.
Recently with the push to vaccinate people ages 18-24, we have seen an unusual rate of young men developing heart problems. As far as the billboards are concerned, I believe all Nebraskans are totally aware that they are being informed, actually almost blackmailed into getting this shot.
And before you get excited, just check out what some of the guidelines the state colleges want to impose on students this fall. People in rural Nebraska, as a whole, don’t rush into anything. They research it and think about it and then make their decisions. Looking at documented information from other states and a number of medical polls, you will find rural Nebraskans are not the only ones refusing to get this experimental vaccine. We’re doing OK out here, thanks. Use taxpayer money on something more beneficial to the taxpayers.
BETTY PALMER