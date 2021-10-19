NORFOLK — In Matthew 24:7, Jesus warned that “famines, pestilence and earthquakes” would characterize the last days.
We never know when another pandemic will strike or when medical emergencies will arise. But when we are safely sheltered in the arms of God, we should never live in fear. God has three prescriptions to protect us from whatever is in the air. They are faith, hope and love, and they immunized our hearts against all the diseases of the soul.
The worst thing that can happen to us is the best thing. The Lord will take us to heaven. So don’t live in fear today. Follow the footsteps of our Savior.
Spiritual maturity is not reached by the passing of the years, but by obedience to the will of God.
Repent and accept Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Savior and abide with Him forever.