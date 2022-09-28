Wanted or needed? — Clayton Ellsworth

NORFOLK — At a time when all government spending is out of control, increasing our debts to unsustainable levels, it will soon be up to voters to determine our elected leaders as well as many local issues.
The upcoming vote for the police station addition and street improvements, which I feel are needed, are included in a total package that also include the indoor aquatic center and park and other recreation items that would fall into wanted items.
The above needed items total estimated amount of $20.5 million with the wanted items totaling $47 million. I feel it should be up to the voters to determine separately what they feel important enough that they would like to go in debt for.
We all need to remember we as USA citizens owe USA both debt and assets. A special election for each item would be the prudent way to move forward.
I also feel we need to vote for the elimination of the Sanitary Improvement District.
My thanks to the two letters to the editor that cleared up this item.
CLAYTON ELLSWORTH