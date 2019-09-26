Walk encouraged — Kati Sudon-Novotny

Walk encouraged
NORFOLK — The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for care, support and research. I am inviting participants of all ages to join in my fight against the disease at the Northeast Nebraska Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 6, at noon at Skyview Lake in Norfolk.
I have served as the chairwoman of Northeast Nebraska planning committee for several years, and it has been an honor to be a part of such an important event. According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2019 Facts and Figures report, there are more than 5 million Americans living with this disease, including 34,000 here in Nebraska.
I hope with my work along with the millions of other dedicated people, we will see an end to Alzheimer’s Disease. Please join us on the walk at Skyview Lake.
You can join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk. Alzheimer’s Disease is relentless, but so are we.
KATI SUDON-NOVOTNY