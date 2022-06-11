NORFOLK — On June 8, an individual was arrested after he made known that he intended to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Cavanaugh. Later that day, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell demands that House Democrats pass a bill strengthening security for Supreme Court Justices “before the sun sets today.”

Two weeks ago today, 19 young school students and two of their teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, were brutally murdered in a mass shooting. America is still waiting for the U.S. Senate to introduce and pass some form of gun safety legislation.

Like a previous letter writer, I am tired of thoughts and prayers over dead school children and their teachers. When will our supposed “leaders” show some “positive leadership” and get something done? You have an opportunity to influence your “leaders” by voting in the June 28 special election.

BRAD BROOKS

Tags

In other news

Vote for change — Julie Thomsen

WAKEFIELD — Are you tired yet of thoughts and prayers over dead school children? Then please people vote for candidates who will support sensible gun reform.

Pass it on — Sharon Kindschuh

BEEMER — Recently I was in line at a Norfolk business. I was wearing a T-shirt that had on the back, “Dear Person behind me. I hope you know God loves you beyond measure. I hope He blesses you today. From the person in front of you.”