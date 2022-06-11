NORFOLK — On June 8, an individual was arrested after he made known that he intended to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Cavanaugh. Later that day, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell demands that House Democrats pass a bill strengthening security for Supreme Court Justices “before the sun sets today.”
Two weeks ago today, 19 young school students and two of their teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, were brutally murdered in a mass shooting. America is still waiting for the U.S. Senate to introduce and pass some form of gun safety legislation.
Like a previous letter writer, I am tired of thoughts and prayers over dead school children and their teachers. When will our supposed “leaders” show some “positive leadership” and get something done? You have an opportunity to influence your “leaders” by voting in the June 28 special election.
BRAD BROOKS