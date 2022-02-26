Voting for governor — Lavon Sumption

LINCOLN — We started with an impressive group of prospects. The candidates with the biggest budgets told about themselves plus a few jokes BUT they failed to tell us what plans they have for Nebraska if elected!
So, if I vote GOP, my choice is Brett Lindstrom. It’s true we need to begin electing the next generation of leadership, and, Brett shared some of his goals if elected. No doubt he will describe more plans in coming days before the primary.
The only thing that might change my vote depends on what plans the (other) candidates present, no doubt working with smaller campaign budgets.
LAVON SUMPTION