HOWELLS — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Vote Right — Vote Life. Someone will be “Great-Full.”

MARGE SCHLAUTMAN

In other news

Need to upgrade — Bob Dudley

NORFOLK — As a business owner with an interest in the quality of the city I live in, trade in and produce in, I support the half-cent sales tax initiative. I have listened to Chief Don Miller describe current conditions the local law enforcement work in: Hallways turned into offices and hold…

Don’t give up on our kids — Jim Pillen

LINCOLN — Of everything we produce in Nebraska, nothing beats our children. We have to do more to provide them the opportunities to pursue the careers of their dreams in Nebraska. This work starts with our schools, which for too long have been set up to fail our kids.