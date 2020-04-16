Voters guide offered — Dianne Bystrom

PLATTSMOUTH — As co-president of the League of Women Voters of Nebraska, I am pleased to announce that Vote411.org came to the Daily News’ readership area on April 15. This online voters’ guide provides candidates with a great opportunity to inform voters about their ideas and values, especially in this time of social distancing due to the novel coronavirus.

A project of the LWVNE, Vote411 also helps voters make informed decisions about the people they elect to public office. A voter simply clicks on the “Find Out What’s on Your Ballot” icon on the Vote411 site to type in their address to receive their ballot and other personalized voting information.

Candidates who have responded to our invitation to participate will be displayed, and their responses to questions can be compared side by side for each city, county, district, state and federal race on the primary and general election ballots.

League volunteers have created questions on important and relevant issues to Nebraska voters. Volunteers also have been contacting candidates to obtain their email addresses so invitations to participate can be sent.

Since candidates are not required to include an email address when filing for office, obtaining their emails can be hard work. Citizens can help by contacting candidates on their ballot to let them know the advantages of participating in the Vote411 guide.

It is not too late for candidates to participate in Vote411, as candidate responses may be added after April 15. Just contact us at NebraskaVotersGuideLWV@gmail.com.

DIANNE BYSTROM

