NORFOLK — There are a lot of misconceptions about the new bond issue for Vote Yes Norfolk that I would like to clear up.
1. It is not a property tax. It is a sales tax! It is 50 cents on every $100. According to recent studies, Norfolk citizens will only pay for 50% of the bond. Tourists and people visiting Norfolk will pay the other 50%.
2. The new facilities will bring 150 jobs and $12 million in tourist dollars a year! Think about that twice! The City of Norfolk will bring in $12 million a year from other communities to use our facilities!
3. The police department will receive updated facilities. This is much needed! The people who take care of us and our community deserve this much needed upgrade!
4. We can all say the streets of Norfolk need to be improved! Vote yes to let them do the work needed so we can all drive safely to work and school.
5. The indoor water park will give families something to do in the winter. It will also allow the high school swim team and Aqua Jets a place to practice.
6. Improvements to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park are needed. The bathrooms are terrible! The park bathroom is very outdated and almost worse than a port-a-potty! When teams come to visit for tournaments or high school softball games, they comment on how bad our bathroom is. There is also not a changing facility when teams come into town. They must change on the bus. Many teams that play there are girls. Why is this acceptable? Right now, teams do not want to come to Norfolk for tournaments for our facility. This is a HUGE loss for our community. The average person spends at least $500 a weekend at a tournament and Norfolk is losing out on that money!
CAMI HARPER