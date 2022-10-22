Vote yes for safety — Arnie and Julie Robinson

NORFOLK — As business owners in Norfolk, one of our top priorities is the ability to attract new talent to our community. As parents of three kids, one of our top priorities is to support and create a community we hope they’ll raise their families in one day. Both require forward thinking, and a commitment to future planning for Norfolk.

Norfolk Iron & Metal has been in Norfolk for 115 years. Through significant geographical growth we’ve continually renewed our commitment to keeping our corporate office here. Recruiting top talent takes a tremendous partnership with our community, we can offer someone an outstanding career but if their family isn’t willing to live and work in Norfolk, that doesn’t matter.

When we recruit employees from larger cities, one of the number one selling features of Norfolk is safety. In the last 35 years the Norfolk Police Division has increased in size by nearly 45%, their facilities have not increased at the same rate. At a cost of 50 cents on every $100 I spend, I’m not willing to risk the priceless safety and security of our community.

By Voting Yes For Norfolk, we can ensure increased public safety, improved streets, and additional recreational opportunities for families, all without any changes to local property or income taxes. A half percent sales tax isn’t a new concept in Norfolk. In recent history it’s how we made spectacular improvements to our public library, paid for the construction of AquaVenture and made improvements to Memorial Field.

This is what successful communities do. They share the burden in a small way and they share the burden with the people who choose to shop, dine and visit their community.

We hope you will join us in Voting YES for public safety, YES for improved roads, YES for families and YES for Norfolk.

ARNIE and JULIE ROBINSON

