NORFOLK — We are writing to ask for your help in supporting Norfolk Police by voting for the sales tax initiative on Nov. 8.
The Norfolk Police Division headquarters desperately needs modernization. Built in 1986, the Norfolk Police Division at the time had 43 employees. Today, we have nearly 70 employees. Bursting at the seams, we’ve had to convert our training room and conference room to make way for the new dispatch center. Our officers do not have the facilities needed to support a growing police force.
The local half-cent sales tax proposal would pay for expansion and renovation of the current facility and allow construction work to move forward quickly. We need to hire more officers right now, and the promise of new, modern facilities will help us do that and retain current employees. Additionally, the other community improvements in this proposal — better streets and recreation — will help us recruit new officers and their families, a constant challenge in today’s environment.
We ask you to show your support for the Norfolk Police Division and our officers and employees by voting for the community improvement initiative.
AUSTIN HERGOTT
And members of the Norfolk
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15