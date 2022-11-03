NORFOLK — As I read the letters in the Daily News in support of the sales tax initiative and all it entails, people are in favor of supporting public safety by expanding the police station.

I do not know Austin Hergott, but as a past president of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 15, I can say that I also agree that public safety is important. When I was a detective of the Norfolk Police Division, my desk faced Don Miller’s. I know something about Chief Don Miller, and I know that he has integrity and intelligence and would not have acquiesced to have a large part of the police station used for communications without having a plan in place to expand the police station.

If public safety is the overriding concern, then why aren’t we allowed to vote on it alone?

Should I be comforted that people that live outside Norfolk will pay for 56% of these initiatives? Should I accept the arrogance of Josh Moenning and Rob Merrill when they state that even if the sales tax initiative fails, they will still go ahead with the projects and increase the property tax to pay for them?

If, as Moenning states, “Norfolk has fallen behind in it’s efforts to keep streets and facilities up to date,” doesn’t that fall on Josh Moenning and Rob Merrill as this happened on their watch? Why didn’t they maintain our streets and facilities?

I find it despicable that the citizens of Norfolk are manipulated into voting for multi-million dollar projects just to get public safety. I suggest we, the citizens of Norfolk, vote no on this initiative and demand the opportunity to vote on each initiative separately.

RANDY PETERS

Choose GOP candidates — Rick Benson

NORFOLK — I support the Republican Party’s involvement to be active in the nonpartisan races such as the Norfolk School Board. When you see that the state Democratic leader has put out its program to turn rural Nebraska from a RED state to a blue state, you need to listen. Did you know that …

Get informed — Jeff Prather

MADISON — To the voters of the City of Madison. Please check into the facts of the city actions. There is and has been a lot of rumors about our city mayor, with the biggest being about our nursing home.

Vote no Nov. 8 — Marlin Pospisil

NORFOLK — I see the “yes voters” are coming out with numerous and expensive fancy-colored mailings. They are obviously focusing on the police as they believe that will sell to the voters. I would have voted for police expansion had that been by itself.

Not acceptable — Kayla Walnofer

NORFOLK — It’s said often, thrown around so carelessly. It’s an eight-letter word, and words are powerful. The term “retarded” or “mentally retarded” was a once medically accepted term for those who experience a disability. However, it quickly turned into a derogatory term that people began …

Needed to be separate — Jean Hopkins

NORFOLK — I am totally pro for Norfolk improvements. I want police station improvements, street improvements, Ta-Ha-Zouka Park improvements. I am questioning the need for such an expensive indoor aquatic center. I do not want property taxes increased any more then already happening.

Caring person — Lorraine Taylor

LINCOLN — I am writing to encourage you to vote for Melissa Temple as a member of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors. I have known Melissa for about 15 years when my family lived in Norfolk; both as a friend and also as a co-worker in several nonprofit organizati…

Ex-Congressman writes — Mickey Edwards

PRINCETON, N.J. — I am writing in support of my former student, Melissa Temple, who is running for Lower Elkhorn NRD. Over the course of many years in public life, and many more as a university professor, I have never been more delighted to speak up on behalf of one of my students.

Thoughts on state board — Sherry Dorman

WAYNE — I am writing in support of Danielle Helzer who is running for the State Board of Education to represent District 6. Danielle is a former teacher and parent of two children who attend our excellent Nebraska schools. As a former teacher and teacher educator, l trust Danielle to make in…