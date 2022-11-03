NORFOLK — As I read the letters in the Daily News in support of the sales tax initiative and all it entails, people are in favor of supporting public safety by expanding the police station.
I do not know Austin Hergott, but as a past president of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 15, I can say that I also agree that public safety is important. When I was a detective of the Norfolk Police Division, my desk faced Don Miller’s. I know something about Chief Don Miller, and I know that he has integrity and intelligence and would not have acquiesced to have a large part of the police station used for communications without having a plan in place to expand the police station.
If public safety is the overriding concern, then why aren’t we allowed to vote on it alone?
Should I be comforted that people that live outside Norfolk will pay for 56% of these initiatives? Should I accept the arrogance of Josh Moenning and Rob Merrill when they state that even if the sales tax initiative fails, they will still go ahead with the projects and increase the property tax to pay for them?
If, as Moenning states, “Norfolk has fallen behind in it’s efforts to keep streets and facilities up to date,” doesn’t that fall on Josh Moenning and Rob Merrill as this happened on their watch? Why didn’t they maintain our streets and facilities?
I find it despicable that the citizens of Norfolk are manipulated into voting for multi-million dollar projects just to get public safety. I suggest we, the citizens of Norfolk, vote no on this initiative and demand the opportunity to vote on each initiative separately.
RANDY PETERS