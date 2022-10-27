Vote no on initiative — Cash Luhr

NORFOLK — I am not against progress or improving the City of Norfolk, but the scope of our goals need to be scaled back — making changes for the sake of change is counterproductive.
It seem that the Norfolk City Council is a bit too eager to get involved with these expensive infrastructure projects when in reality there is no guarantee that a big pool and a big park is going to bring anyone new into Norfolk to make our town more competitive. Perhaps the council should have gone back to the drawing board before they asked voters to accept their overly-ambitious construction plans.
Contrary to what the opposition says, supporting the police and wanting better streets should not equate to a “YES” vote. Each issue should be voted on and funded independently. Let the City of Norfolk know that you are NOT a disengaged citizen and that you are supportive of fiscal responsibility by voting “AGAINST” the sales tax increase on Nov. 8.
Regardless of how you feel about the issue, you have a responsibility to vote and let your voice be heard.
CASH LUHR