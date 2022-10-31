NORFOLK — I see the “yes voters” are coming out with numerous and expensive fancy-colored mailings. They are obviously focusing on the police as they believe that will sell to the voters. I would have voted for police expansion had that been by itself.
The $32 million indoor water park is asking too much of the people of Norfolk. When Omaha can’t make an indoor water park work, how on earth can Norfolk afford to do such a thing? I can’t imagine what the cost of maintenance and year-round utility bills would be on this facility! Ta-Ha-Zouka is a nice park. When budgets allow, make some gradual improvements. The numbers on that part of it has floated all over from $15 million to almost $25 million depending on the phases. Again a ridiculous ask.
Plus there needs to be better long-range planning for streets that are continually budgeted for. This is what I hear the people talk about almost every day.
In a recent article in the Norfolk Daily News, it was described that the cupboards were nearly bare at the local food pantries. We are at a time of high inflation, unstable economic conditions and the city is asking for the citizens to look at $110 million over the next 20 years. The citizens need to send a “No” message to the City Council for putting all these things together.
Then let’s work on something reasonable for the police needs. Vote no on Nov. 8!
MARLIN POSPISIL