Vote for initiative - Dirk Petersen

NORFOLK — I am urging everyone to vote FOR the additional sales and use tax of one-half percent. These projects will help make Norfolk the city where people all over will want to visit and inspire them to come live in our great city. Plus, it will help keep our young people here and inspire many to come back home. Doesn’t having your children and grandchildren in Norfolk sound great to you?

There is a group in town that is posting signs and distributing fliers opposing this initiative. I believe that there is a lot of inaccuracies in what they are saying.

I personally checked with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission of the State of Nebraska and the group is NOT EVEN REGISTERED with our state as a political action committee! There is little transparency on who they are. So, the only way to challenge them is by talking about the facts and the advantages.

I would encourage you to really think about the accuracy of what they are saying if you are considering an against vote. I see them as only trying to stymie our progress in being the best that we can be.

I would encourage you to think about the advantages of these improvements in helping our city becoming even a greater shining star in our state. Also, it will support our existing and new businesses who are investing millions of dollars in our community!

The improvements will make it much more likely new businesses will come here, thus creating more jobs that will create more property and sales tax dollars.

Let’s Vote FOR THIS PROPOSAL and make our future even brighter!

DIRK PETERSEN

Retired vice president and

general manager at Nucor

