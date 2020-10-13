NORFOLK — Wake up America!

I just read the Daily News commentary on free U.S. controlled markets. Oh, please, America, wake up! No way do we want socialism in controlled government for our country. We will go downhill fast into communism controlling of every aspect in our lives we now feel, as our church faith, free market, fair taxing.

The free market system works! The more industries that can be kept private, the more jobs that can be retained or created with opportunities for people to better themselves — bringing more success to everyone. With the Democrats’ plan of socialism, heavy taxes, anti-Christ, pro-abortion, open borders, as well as tough regulations stifle business, whether it be farming, manufacturing or construction — you name it. Production will fall off.

Yes, God made us all equal. But socialism will only bring us down to those in power.

Vote to save our country’s freedom from socialism.

MILLIE RIDDER

Tags

In other news

Media bias shows — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — I am so tired of this left leaning news media. I shouldn’t generalize but the bulk of the time the news is either distorted or just outright lies. Exhibit A, The Atlantic came out with an unknown sources gig that stated Donald Trump, when he got rained out to go to a cemetery in Eu…

Fix the streets — William "Bill" Christian

MESA, Ariz. — I was born and lived in Norfolk until I was 70 years old. At that time, I left Norfolk because of a heart condition. I needed warmer weather but I come back and visit on a regular basis. I couldn’t believe how bad the streets were.

Global warming intensifying — John Gibbons

CUTCHOGUE, N.Y. — In his recent column, Michael Reagan raises some valid points about why more homes are being destroyed, but he misses the mark when he attempts to discuss the science. Global warming is intensifying wildfires in California just as it is causing aridification of arable land …

Remember the residents — Carol M. Smith

GRAND ISLAND — By what logic is it OK for a resident in a nursing facility to be isolated and kept from contact with their family, while those charged with caring for those individuals have no such restrictions and are allowed (after their shift) to live a normal life going to sports events,…

Tax, not a fee — Donald Van Hooten

NORFOLK — Reading the article about sewer and water increases, I am incensed about this. Steve Rames calls them fees, I call them a tax. Just reading the article, it is easy to assess that he is a bureaucrat. He has no sense of departmental efficiency.

Touting fitness — Brooks Boyer

Fitness is a lifestyle change. Changes like being more cognizant of what you’re putting into your body, healthier food options, and increased physical activity.