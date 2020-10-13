NORFOLK — Wake up America!
I just read the Daily News commentary on free U.S. controlled markets. Oh, please, America, wake up! No way do we want socialism in controlled government for our country. We will go downhill fast into communism controlling of every aspect in our lives we now feel, as our church faith, free market, fair taxing.
The free market system works! The more industries that can be kept private, the more jobs that can be retained or created with opportunities for people to better themselves — bringing more success to everyone. With the Democrats’ plan of socialism, heavy taxes, anti-Christ, pro-abortion, open borders, as well as tough regulations stifle business, whether it be farming, manufacturing or construction — you name it. Production will fall off.
Yes, God made us all equal. But socialism will only bring us down to those in power.
Vote to save our country’s freedom from socialism.
MILLIE RIDDER