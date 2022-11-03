NORFOLK — Norfolk must do better.

The City of Columbus is building a new $32 million building to house the Library, City offices, and a new Children’s Museum. They are not raising their sales tax one penny to pay for this. They are using existing revenues and fundraising. The Columbus Community Hospital is building a $54 million indoor fieldhouse with a wide range of sports amenities for community use without costing the citizens of Columbus one penny in new taxes. In total Columbus is building $86 million in new projects without any tax increase. Norfolk should follow Columbus’s lead.

The city has proposed projects that will cost the citizens of Norfolk approximately $110 million in additional taxes over 20 years. This includes construction plus interest. I have recently learned that the total cost could be even higher. This proposal will put Norfolk at the maximum allowable sales tax rate for 20 years and add an enormous amount of debt to the city’s already high debt load. Any additional spending for the next 20 years will likely require property tax increases. Additional taxes will be needed to pay the operational and maintenance costs on these projects.

If this is voted down, the proposal is stopped. Some have falsely stated property taxes will go up by ridiculous illegal amounts, or the projects will be built without voter approval. This is completely untrue. The City CANNOT proceed without a vote of the people.

Voting AGAINST this, will end this proposed 20 year tax increase, and prevent possible future property tax increases for operation and maintenance.

Norfolk needs police building expansion. I am supportive of responsible additional amenities. I believe all this can be accomplished without adding significant debt and a damaging 20-year tax increase. Let’s do better.

JIM McKENZIE

Tags

In other news

Vote no Nov. 8 — Marlin Pospisil

NORFOLK — I see the “yes voters” are coming out with numerous and expensive fancy-colored mailings. They are obviously focusing on the police as they believe that will sell to the voters. I would have voted for police expansion had that been by itself.

Get informed — Jeff Prather

MADISON — To the voters of the City of Madison. Please check into the facts of the city actions. There is and has been a lot of rumors about our city mayor, with the biggest being about our nursing home.

Endorsement given — Bill Johnson

NORFOLK — I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Sue Fuchtman, who is running for the Nebraska Public Power District board, for a long time. Sue has impressed me when she was mayor of Norfolk with her business sense, problem-solving ability and background as someone who has created jobs here in Ne…

Endorsement given — Colleen Paden

STANTON — I was pleased to see that Sue Fuchtman is a candidate for the NPPD Board. As the former mayor of the City of Stanton, I worked with former Mayor Sue on a number of issues. What impressed me about Sue was her willingness to work with other area cities to make sure that they were abl…

Needed to be separate — Jean Hopkins

NORFOLK — I am totally pro for Norfolk improvements. I want police station improvements, street improvements, Ta-Ha-Zouka Park improvements. I am questioning the need for such an expensive indoor aquatic center. I do not want property taxes increased any more then already happening.

Thoughts on state board — Sherry Dorman

WAYNE — I am writing in support of Danielle Helzer who is running for the State Board of Education to represent District 6. Danielle is a former teacher and parent of two children who attend our excellent Nebraska schools. As a former teacher and teacher educator, l trust Danielle to make in…

Left wondering — Gina Lindsay

NORFOLK — Ben Temple is running for a position on the NPPD Board of Directors. He has mailed a flyer asking for the public’s vote to most if not all residents in the area he would be representing. In the mailer he touts his experience in the solar and nuclear industries, as well as experienc…

Support urged — Chuck Krueger

AUBURN — I grew up on a farm outside of Norfolk and moved away for college. I plan on moving back to the area in the near future.