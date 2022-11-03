NORFOLK — Norfolk must do better.
The City of Columbus is building a new $32 million building to house the Library, City offices, and a new Children’s Museum. They are not raising their sales tax one penny to pay for this. They are using existing revenues and fundraising. The Columbus Community Hospital is building a $54 million indoor fieldhouse with a wide range of sports amenities for community use without costing the citizens of Columbus one penny in new taxes. In total Columbus is building $86 million in new projects without any tax increase. Norfolk should follow Columbus’s lead.
The city has proposed projects that will cost the citizens of Norfolk approximately $110 million in additional taxes over 20 years. This includes construction plus interest. I have recently learned that the total cost could be even higher. This proposal will put Norfolk at the maximum allowable sales tax rate for 20 years and add an enormous amount of debt to the city’s already high debt load. Any additional spending for the next 20 years will likely require property tax increases. Additional taxes will be needed to pay the operational and maintenance costs on these projects.
If this is voted down, the proposal is stopped. Some have falsely stated property taxes will go up by ridiculous illegal amounts, or the projects will be built without voter approval. This is completely untrue. The City CANNOT proceed without a vote of the people.
Voting AGAINST this, will end this proposed 20 year tax increase, and prevent possible future property tax increases for operation and maintenance.
Norfolk needs police building expansion. I am supportive of responsible additional amenities. I believe all this can be accomplished without adding significant debt and a damaging 20-year tax increase. Let’s do better.
JIM McKENZIE