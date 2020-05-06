I am a different kind of candidate than the others. I have not been in the political arena very long.
I have not owned my own business, and my charitable contributions have been minimal because my income has always been minimal. I am just an average Joe just like most of the poverty-stricken in Norfolk. I don’t have thousands of dollars to spend on billboard signs or yard signs. I am living on the brink of poverty.
I have seen our current city council make plans to beautify Norfolk, and I like the direction they are heading to attract young professionals and entrepreneurs. I believe the most important infrastructure ... is the area of Benjamin Avenue between 13th Street and First Street as the streets are in dire need of repair.
Another need that I have seen is affordable housing. My mother-in-law went homeless for almost a year because she could not get into income-based housing units anywhere. She is on Social Security disability and has no other income and unable to work. With the median rental price for a one-bedroom at around $400, that would take two-thirds of her income.
Last is homelessness and unemployment are on the rise in our city. Some would say it is because people tend to make poor choices. I used to agree with that as I made some poor choices in the past and ended up being homeless and unemployed. But it goes beyond that. How many companies laid workers off because of COVID-19? How many workers lost their jobs when Hastings, Herberger’s and Shopko closed their doors? As a community, we need to be able to help these people find work so they can get their lives back on track. By attracting new companies to Norfolk, we can fill the gap left by these closures and get our people back to work.
If elected for city council, I will be the voice for the little guy who always seems to get the short end of the stick. I would do this because I am one of the little guys. I would work hard to find new, creative ways to attract businesses of all kinds, create a plan for lowering costs of infrastructure so we can afford to repair our roads, and I would look for ways to bring more affordable housing to Norfolk.
Christopher Moore
Candidate for city council, Ward 1.
* * *
Editor’s note: This candidate didn’t submit information in time for an election preview story but did meet the deadline for submitting election-related letters.