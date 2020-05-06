I am a different kind of candidate than the others. I have not been in the political arena very long.

I have not owned my own business, and my charitable contributions have been minimal because my income has always been minimal. I am just an average Joe just like most of the poverty-stricken in Norfolk. I don’t have thousands of dollars to spend on billboard signs or yard signs. I am living on the brink of poverty.

I have seen our current city council make plans to beautify Norfolk, and I like the direction they are heading to attract young professionals and entrepreneurs. I believe the most important infrastructure ... is the area of Benjamin Avenue between 13th Street and First Street as the streets are in dire need of repair.

Another need that I have seen is affordable housing. My mother-in-law went homeless for almost a year because she could not get into income-based housing units anywhere. She is on Social Security disability and has no other income and unable to work. With the median rental price for a one-bedroom at around $400, that would take two-thirds of her income.

Last is homelessness and unemployment are on the rise in our city. Some would say it is because people tend to make poor choices. I used to agree with that as I made some poor choices in the past and ended up being homeless and unemployed. But it goes beyond that. How many companies laid workers off because of COVID-19? How many workers lost their jobs when Hastings, Herberger’s and Shopko closed their doors? As a community, we need to be able to help these people find work so they can get their lives back on track. By attracting new companies to Norfolk, we can fill the gap left by these closures and get our people back to work.

If elected for city council, I will be the voice for the little guy who always seems to get the short end of the stick. I would do this because I am one of the little guys. I would work hard to find new, creative ways to attract businesses of all kinds, create a plan for lowering costs of infrastructure so we can afford to repair our roads, and I would look for ways to bring more affordable housing to Norfolk.

Christopher Moore

Candidate for city council, Ward 1.

* * *

Editor’s note: This candidate didn’t submit information in time for an election preview story but did meet the deadline for submitting election-related letters.

Tags

In other news

Remembering brutal winter — Lois Schrunk

BARTLETT — The article about the winter of 1948-49 brought back a lot of memories of that brutal winter. I was a junior at Wheeler County High School in Bartlett and well remember the day it started snowing, such large flakes coming down. Little did we know that that was the beginning of the…

Supports senator — Dr. Edward Discoe

COLUMBUS — You can learn a lot about people in times like this — and, like we always do, Nebraska has stuck together. I have been encouraged by the leadership shown as we navigate these tough times. As our local officials, hospital staffs and communities have stepped up, I’ve also been impre…

Remember the hypocrisy — Louis Pofahl

NORFOLK — Our Never Trump Sen. Ben Sasse talks a lot about the “all of the crap” back in Washington. Well, he not only talks about it he has added his share. During the Kavanaugh confirmation, he spent 18 minutes on the floor of the U.S. Senate blasting President Trump after the president ch…

Farmers getting crunched — Larry Janssen

RANDOLPH — As I follow the news every day, I understand the world is definitely in a huge crisis from COVID-19. I feel for the people who have lost loved ones to this outbreak. One thing that hits home to me is where I live in this agricultural-based community is the devastation that is hitt…

Support given — The Rev. Chip Winter

PEORIA, Ill. — Though it has been a little over a year-and-a-half since my wife, Jami, and I have called Norfolk home, you are often on our minds and you remain in our prayers. Our 15 years in Norfolk were pivotal for the Winter family.