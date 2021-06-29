Visit farmers markets — Lee Phipps

ROYAL — It’s summer again — mowing and other yard work. It’s also gardening season. Do you know what else comes in summer? Farmers markets.

Farmers markets aren’t just garden stuff. There are arts and crafts and many other items. I have seen homemade baskets, bird houses, bird and squirrel feeders, planters, blankets, potholders, decorative towels, rugs, yard ornaments, baked goods and other food items, as well. I’ve seen coffee, popcorn, meat specialties and much more.

You may have a garden and may be thinking you don’t need a farmers market. Do you have extra? You could sell or give it away.

Farmers markets are an important community event. You can see and interact with people you know, meet new people and make new friends.

I also wanted to let you know how important farmers markets are economically, and that they are great small business opportunities. I wanted to let you know how important they are in getting locally produced fruits and vegetables onto family tables. You get good, wholesome, home-grown food — not that stuff that gets more mileage than the car in the driveway.

I just wanted to let you know what farmers markets are and what you are missing. Stop by a farmers market and don’t miss out.

LEE PHIPPS

