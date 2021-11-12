NORFOLK — Public schools have faced many challenges in the last year...from pandemic-related issues to heavily scrutinized health standards and questions regarding Critical Race Theory. These topics have not been fun or easy to maneuver. But, as a public school administrator, I have appreciated the parents and community members who have asked me questions about these items. It shows that they care about our students, our schools and (ultimately) our community. Thank you!
Public schools have also faced challenges related to rumors and false stories. My wish is for people to contact me to ask questions when they hear things like this about NPS. Typically, these rumors are pretty easy to clear up — if I am given the chance to do so. Unfortunately, when people repeat or repost rumors or stories without questioning whether they are true or verifying the facts and source of information, they run the risk of spreading false information that damages the reputation of our schools and students.
This in turn, damages the reputation of our community and could stunt economic development in Northeast Nebraska.
I love Norfolk Public Schools and I strive to make it the best place possible for our students to learn and grow. If you have questions or concerns, or you just aren’t sure if something you heard is accurate, please call me at 402-644-2500 or email me at jamijothompson@npsne.org.
I would be happy to answer any questions that you may have about our schools and would love the opportunity to clear up any misinformation that is out there.
Recently, we asked our students to report any threats that they hear, rather than reposting them. This allows us the opportunity to investigate and determine what steps may be necessary to keep our schools safe. We included the tag-line “Report it! Don’t Repost it!” in that message. I am, now, asking something similar of our parents and community members: “Verify it! Before Repeating or Reposting it!” Thank you!
Nothing Prevents Success!
DR. JAMI JO THOMPSON
Superintendent, Norfolk Public