Vaccinate children — Dr. Martha Holstein

Local pediatricians, Drs. Martha Holstein, Matthew Krell, Dawn Larson, Sara Pepper, April Willman and David Withrow, along with the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommend all children who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine receive it when possible. Vaccines are safe and effective in protecting individuals and populations against infectious diseases. New vaccines are evaluated by a long-standing, rigorous and transparent process.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have done their due diligence to ensure safety and efficacy of the vaccine. Although some may have concerns about the speed at which the vaccine was developed, you can be assured that no safety step was compromised. The CDC and FDA are continuing to carefully monitor for side effects/adverse reactions in all recipients.
As of May 10, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine series has been approved for ages 12 – 15 (previously approved for ages 16+). The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) showed unanimous approval of the vaccine in this age group. The side effect profile in adolescents aged 12–15 years old is similar to that of adults with the most common side effect being a sore arm with other possible side effects of headache, fatigue, fever, chills, muscle pain typically lasting 24 hours and more common following the second dose of the vaccine.
Approximately 6% of study participants experienced an adverse event which included swollen lymph nodes, abdominal pain, constipation. No deaths, blood clots, serious allergic reactions or Bell’s palsy reported in study participants. Additionally, the vaccine in the 12–15 age group showed 100% efficacy in preventing COVID-19 infection.
Additionally, on May 12, the ACIP and CDC removed the waiting period required between COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines. This will allow adolescents to receive all recommended vaccines when most convenient for them. Pfizer is currently undergoing trials for the COVID-19 vaccine in the 2–11-year-old age group with anticipated emergency use authorization approval this fall, followed by approval in age 6 months to 2 years.
We continue to closely monitor this situation. Our website is up-to-date with vaccine locations and information links, visit www.YanktonMedicalClinic.com/covid-19-vaccine/.
DR. MARTHA HOLSTEIN
And five other doctors with the Yankton Medical Clinic, who have offices at Fountain Point Medical Clinic in Norfolk.