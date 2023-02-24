NORFOLK — Can someone give a reason why the carbon pipelines cannot be buried on the sides of the roads that are already owned and maintained by the state?

It can not be more costly than buying out useable farm land. Enlighten me.

DIANE KIMBLE

Use the ditches — Diane Kimble

Don’t eat animals — Jon Hochschartner

GRANBY, Conn. — Nebraska’s U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts should support more government money for cultivated-meat research, so we can reduce the astronomical suffering of animals in our food system.