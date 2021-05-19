Use money on park restroom — Steve Sehi

NORFOLK — Recently, I read where more stimulus money will be coming to the City of Norfolk. I’m just wondering if some of that could be spent to build a restroom at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, closer to where the childrens’ playground is.
STEVE SEHI
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $6.99 per month
Access all content on our website for one day
* For limited time receive the second day free
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
NORFOLK — Recently, I read where more stimulus money will be coming to the City of Norfolk. I’m just wondering if some of that could be spent to build a restroom at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, closer to where the childrens’ playground is.
STEVE SEHI
NORFOLK — Recently, I read where more stimulus money will be coming to the City of Norfolk. I’m just wondering if some of that could be spent to build a restroom at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, closer to where the childrens’ playground is.
Local pediatricians, Drs. Martha Holstein, Matthew Krell, Dawn Larson, Sara Pepper, April Willman and David Withrow, along with the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommend all children who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine receive it when possible. Vaccines are safe and effecti…
BATTLE CREEK — Thanks to all the law enforcement personnel, especially the people out in the patrol cars. Stay safe. Thanks for all you do to keep us safe!
STUART — The Mead Ethanol calamity is a prime example that Nebraska must reorganize governmental agencies and put water protection under one umbrella. Nebraska has the most underground water of all 50 states, and we are failing miserably to protect it. In recent years, the Nebraska Departmen…
NORFOLK — When President Eisenhower proposed building a 41,000-mile “National System of Interstate and Defense Highways,” he was responding to the needs of the country at that time.
NORFOLK — I agree Black Lives Matter, but let’s take it a step further. All Lives Matter, but our current president, Joe Biden, wants to expand abortion. They call it choice. That little one didn’t ask to be conceived, but once they are, they have the right to live.
NORFOLK — I saw a commercial on TV a couple of weeks ago. I was kind of surprised how it went. I wanted to write this note right away, then decided to wait to see it again so I could describe it a little more, but I never saw it again. So I am going to guess it was taken off TV.
NORFOLK — No one could have prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic and perhaps no one has been impacted more than the residents, caregivers and families of nursing home residents.