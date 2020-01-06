GRAND ISLAND — I am a concerned citizen, president of The Arc of Nebraska, but most importantly, I am a mother. One of my children, Bradley, was born with a disability. This has led to a lifetime of struggling to ensure basic access to necessities.
Healthcare, transportation, housing and even education presented many hurdles. Now, state Sen. Mike Groene, along with the support of the NSEA (Teachers Union), wants to create another barrier to a safe education. They are pushing LB147 — a bill that allows for the use of physical restraint on a student.
The NSEA has been saying that this is a bill targeted toward protecting teachers from physically aggressive students. But research from the U.S. Department of Education tells a different story. “Though students with disabilities make up approximately 12 percent of the general student population, 71 percent of those restrained and 66 percent of those secluded were students with disabilities.”
They have also said that this increases safety. However, a study from Grafton Integrated Health showed that by decreasing restraint usage 99 percent, reduced staff injury 64 percent, saved $16 million, and increased client life quality.
If Sen. Groene and the NSEA want to prevent violence, they must ensure the bill prevents prone restraint, clarifies emergency situations, prioritizes the IEP (despite several claims it does not), limits restrictions to breathing or movement of the arms, prioritizes de-escalation, trains staff, ensures stracking to start.
At the end of the day, this is a bad bill. Please join me in protecting people with disabilities.