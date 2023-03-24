Upon further review — Joe Morris

NORFOLK — After reading the Daily News’ March 10 story about the shocking finish to Santee’s loss to Shelton on a technical foul with seven seconds left and a one-point lead at the state basketball tournament, which the coaches and some thought was staged, having not personally seen the game, I was rooting for anyone but Shelton after that — especially if they’re going to deceptively win in that kind of manner.
But then, lo and behold, our local TV station replayed the game on March 18. Out of curiosity, I decided to watch, especially the pre-game starters to see if I could pick out, who would be that kind of cad. The ones I suspected, didn’t really look all that bad. So I decided to watch the whole game. Somewhere around the end of the first quarter, or slightly into the second, and even though a few bodies may have fallen because of the intensity of the game, nothing looked irregular. But then, when a call was called against Santee on the right side of the paint, No. 10 of Shelton, who clapped his hands in joy away from the ball on the opposite side, was given a cheap shot elbow to the temple and jaw by No. 3 of Santee.
It jarred No. 10, to where he pointed to the ref, and kind of got in No. 3’s face, until his teammate separated him. Number 3 of Santee played it cool, like he didn’t know what was up, but after replaying the coy move about seven times in fast and slow motion, it appeared No. 3 was mad at Shelton’s No. 10 for being happy with the call, and as he walked past him with his head down clapping, the Santee player whipped his elbow with a quick jab into the players’ jaw. The he then acted like he was in the way of just trying to scratch his head. That same player is who basically put the same move on the player that was accused of “flopping” to get the technical foul call, that cost Santee the game.
In slow motion and regular speed, you can see No. 3 jar No. 23 of Shelton with another cheap-shot shove with an elbow, then roll away after forcefully pushing him, as if he was just harmlessly rolling away to get open.
I got a feeling he does this a lot, it’s just that the cameras finally revealed his game.
Both teams had great skill players, and he was one of them. And even though they lost, it was still only a basketball game. For, in the Game of Life, maybe he’ll learn that nothing gets past the Creator as well, for, even though they might get away with things on earth, it will all be exposed before everyone, on Judgment Day.
I learned something as well, to not believe everything someone says, unless I hear it (or see it) for myself. There was no fake and blatant flopping, as both teams were just playing an intense basketball game.
I saw no one falling down “in front of a bench with no one around him and screaming,” as the article stated. It kind of made me wonder, is this the way that the left, sees things as well?
JOE MORRIS